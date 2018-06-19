You must die

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A MASS murderer’s hope of avoiding the hangman’s noose turned into a nightmare yesterday when the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence the High Court had imposed on him for killing five members of one family in a single attack.

In a fit of rage, Raban Mweni- Kopa of Samfya wiped out the family when he set their house on fire after quarrelling with the owner of the house, Robinson Chibesa, earlier during a drinking spree.

Mweni-Kopa was convicted of murder and sentenced to death by the High Court in Mansa.

He appealed against both conviction and sentence hoping that the Supreme Court could save him from possible execution by