You can all make a difference

THAT 26-YEAR-OLD philanthropist and social worker Buumba Malambo has been able to help secure university scholarships for 200 vulnerable youths is proof that with greater effort, more can be achieved.

The 200 youths could not pay university tuition fees at West-East University in Kitwe, but now they can continue with their education.

Ms Malambo, who is Magoba ward councillor in Kafue district and West- East University ambassador, used her influence to secure the education and future of these young people by lobbying the institution to sponsor the vulnerable students.

“Two weeks ago, I was appointed ambassador for West-East University located right in the heart of Kitwe, Copperbelt Province.

“Immediately after my appointment, I sat down with the university and advocated for 200 scholarships for both men and women who cannot manage to pay all these expensive university fees around,” Ms Malambo, a Mandela Washington Fellow, said.

According to Ms Malambo, her plea for the 200 scholarships was in line with the need for authorities to make education accessible. She believes, and rightly so, that it is very difficult for young people to compete on the market without education.

“I was so happy when the university called me yesterday (Wednesday) to tell me that my proposal was accepted, it wasn’t an easy task but God is good,” Ms Malambo said in a message posted on her Facebook page.

If an individual can impact 200 lives by ensuring their access to education, then how much more impact could be created if everyone in a more privileged position did the same.

In a country where poverty levels are around 60 percent, it is common for pupils and students to drop out of school due to lack of funds.

For instance, every year a huge number of brilliant G12 school-leavers are unable to progress to university due to lack of sponsorship.

Government bursary and scholarship is limited and can only cover a fraction of the needy students.

A few years ago we had a sad situation of a G12 school-leaver who committed suicide after failing to secure sponsorship despite his brilliant grades.

Some students manage to get themselves into university but sustenance is a challenge, hence they drop out mid-way.

Given such a scenario, efforts like those of Ms Malambo go a long way in making a difference.

Just last week, President Edgar Lungu directed the Ministry of Education to devise strategies of reducing university fees.

This is because the head of State is also cognisant of the need to make university education accessible to all.

President Lungu was particularly concerned that access to education has become a preserve of the elite.

However, for a country to develop, it must have more educated citizens.

This is because education is a critical tool for human and socio-economic development. No country can develop with an illiterate citizenry.

While efforts like those of Ms Malambo and many other philanthropists may individually seem like a drop in the ocean, given the magnitude of the problem at hand, it is collective efforts that make greater impact.

While it is acknowledged that there are many people making education accessible to the vulnerable, there would be greater positive impact if many more people came on board.

There are so many people in privileged positions financially whose contributions can turn lives around through education empowerment.

However, some are greedy while others just lack the consciousness and sensitivity to respond to needs around.

However, if the number of dropouts is to be reduced, every privileged person must stand up to be counted.

It should start at family level. There is need to reignite the extended family support spirit.

Even before an individual looks to the outside world for financial help, they should find support within the extended family structures. This is what ‘Ubuntu’ entails.

On the other hand, let’s have more civic leaders, politicians, churches, civil society organisations and the corporate world come on board to make a difference by providing scholarships for vulnerable but brilliant students.

The responsibility to make education accessible is a collective one and must be shared by all.