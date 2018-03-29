Yeta Football Club needs support

Dear editor,

I AM writing to appeal to well-wishers within Senanga and outside to come to the rescue of newly-promoted FAZ division one zone four side Yeta Football Club.

We want the Zambian soccer league to have a national character by having a super division team in 2019 soccer season from Western Province.

We can’t wait to watch Yeta Football Club play Zanaco FC in 2019.

Lastly, congratulations to Nkana for winning the Charity Shield cup for the first time.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya