Year of Arrows

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER a difficult 2020 which put almost all activities on hold, rugby finally returned to action this year, though with some challenges. And some drama too. Rugby, like any other sport, was indefinitely suspended due to escalating cases of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first recorded in Zambia in March last year. The suspension came at a time when National Rugby League (NRL) teams had only played Week One fixtures. Initially, the NRL was put on hold for one month before it was finally declared null and void, much to the frustration of everyone associated with the game. This meant that there was no rugby for the majority of last year, though some Copperbelt-based teams had an opportunity to compete in the Chamber of Mines 10’s and Mopani Copper Mines tournament towards the end of the year. Fortunately this year, the sport considered to be second to football made a sensational comeback amidst the coronavirus cases. League matches went on according to plans with, of course, the ‘Airmen’ Red Arrows once again demonstrating why they are held in high esteem locally by sweeping all the silverware on the table. Though Arrows stole the limelight, ugly scenes were also in the spotlight throughout the season.

NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE

The league swung into action on March 27 with all eyes on champions Arrows, who had won the title the last seven years. Could have made it a record eight? After all the rounds were completed, Arrows yet again emerged as champions after fending off competition from Mufulira Leopards and six other teams to bag their unprecedented eighth successive league crown. By conquering, the Airmen broke Diggers’ record of seven straight victories which was set between 2001 and 2007. Arrows, coached by Mwamba Chishimba, kept their cool to win the league, which was again put on hold for close to two months as coronavirus cases continued to rise. Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) suspended the league on June 17 after a surge in cases, but after the 21 days elapsed, the suspension was extended to a date after the general election in August. The league was to suffer further setbacks as Zambia Army-sponsored side Green Buffaloes withdrew from the championship citing military commitments. The unceremonious pulling out of Buffaloes left only seven teams in the league, but still Arrows proved a class above the rest.

UGLY SCENES

Though Arrows easily ran away with the title, there was a lot of drama and ugly scenes which unfolded during the course of the season. Fiercest rivals ‘Men at Work’ Diggers and ‘Spoilers’ Kitwe Playing Fields players traded punches during the Kitwe derby at Nkana West Rugby Field, forcing referee Ben Phiri to call off the ill-tempered match in the second half. The fracas resulted in the hugely anticipated match to be halted 10 minutes into the second half. A week later, another image-denting incident occurred in Chililabombwe as Chibuluma players clobbered referee Joseph Mwape after he awarded Konkola a penalty at death in a President’s League Week Five encounter. Konkola scored at death to carry the day, but that did not go well with the visitors, who vented their anger on Mwape. Before the two incidents, the ladies’ Week Two affair between Green Eagles and Mufulira Leopardess was also marred by violence and left a number of players injured. As if the three cases were not enough, KPF and Leopards also refused to continue with their match for alleged questionable officiating before it was unceremoniously cancelled at Spoilers Den in the second half. ZRU acted swiftly by meting out stiffer punishments to both individuals and clubs involved in all the incidents.The union fined both Diggers and KPF K10,000 and docked them five points each for their behaviour. Apart from that, the union also deducted 21 points from goal difference from each team as the consequence of prematurely terminating the game. For the Chibuluma case, the union was uncompromising as they inflicted a life ban on player Prince Sichone for physically abusing Mwape. Coach Rabby Simukoko, players Felix Mwiya, Dickson Ludiya, Patrick Kazembe and Jonas Simfukwe and the team manager were also slapped with hefty bans for their role in the battering of the match official. On top of that, the union further ordered the Kalulushi outfit to pay a K10,000 fine and docked them five points as well as deducting 21 points on goal difference. The union also delivered almost a similar verdict to that of Diggers versus KPF on the abandoned female game between Green Eagles and Mufulira Leopardess, but the only difference is the K5,000 fine.

ZRU fined KPF and Leopards K1,500 each for their role in the abandonment of the Week Seven encounter and handed KPF team manager Stone Chimalilo a six-week ban for his role in causing the abandonment.

CUP COMPETITIONS

Rugby seasons are usually characterised by cup competitions during or after the NRL season, but this time around only three tournaments were staged, with others being deferred to next year due to coronavirus, among other reasons. Ndola Sevens, Heroes Sevens, Roan Sevens, Nchanga 10’s, KPF American tournament, DARP Lusaka Challenge and Mopani Copper Mines 15’s are the notable championships that have been regular features on the ZRU calendar over the years but were not staged for the second year running. Following the closure of the NRL in September, the union announced that only four tournaments will be played this season, hence all the attention shifted to October. The Airmen, who boast of experienced and quality players, added the Mufulira Seven’s championship to their trophy cabinet after trouncing Leopards 24-0 at Leopard’s Cage in Mufulira.

Arrows were not done yet as they also triumphed during the Red Arrows Independence 10’s Challenge in November. Veteran Terry Kaushiku played a pivotal role to ensure Arrows battered Green Eagles 17-0 at Lusaka Rugby Club to make it three titles out of three.Zimbabwean side Harare Sports and Old Georgians were invited for the Independence Challenge tournament and were expected to give Arrows competition but flattered to deceive at the one-day event. Arrows wrapped up their impressive season in Chililabombwe by lifting the Owen ‘OJ’ Busange Seven’s championship. The Zambia Air Force side whitewashed Policemen Nkwazi 24-0 to cement their status as powerhouse of Zambian rugby. Arrows could have perhaps won five trophies this year but the Ndola Sevens championship, which was slated for the ‘Hive’ Ndola Wanderers Club, was postponed.

Chishimba’s team was simply unstoppable and deserved to take all the silverware to ZAF headquarters owing to the type of ‘clean’ rugby they showcased throughout the season.

NATIONAL TEAMS

With qualification to the 2023 Rugby World Cup at stake, national 15’s side failed to boost their chances of making history as they succumbed to defeats during the Africa Cup Pool B qualifiers in Kenya. Zambia registered back-to-back defeats to Senegal and hosts Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium to end their hopes of making it to the global showpiece. The Copper Eagles lost 20-5 to Senegal in the opening game before Kenya tore them apart 45-8 four days later at the same venue in July.

The losses meant that Zambia missed the opportunity to advance to the Rugby Africa Cup, which will attract eight teams, among them Senegal and Kenya. The eight will be vying to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup as the Rugby Africa Cup will also serve as the final qualifier for the global showpiece billed for France. Prior to trekking to Kenya, the Lawrence Njovu-drilled side gauged their readiness with two test matches against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, the results of the preparatory games mirrored those recorded during the qualifiers in Kenya, with Zimbabwe winning 56-3 and 31-8. Despite being part of the preparations, Njovu and his assistant Chishimba missed the outing to Nairobi after testing positive for coronavirus.

Second assistant Mathews ‘Coolio’ Kabeya of KPF was in charge of the team in Kenya. While the men’s 15’s side tumbled, the Lady Eagles were too good for Zimbabwe, beating them 31-22 and 38-17 in two test matches in Harare. Lady Eagles followed that impressive performance by ending their season in inspiring fashion after humiliating Namibia 75-5 at Hage Geingob Stadium. This ranking encounter in November also signalled the closure of the 2021 Africa Cup Women’s 15s series, which saw 11 countries taking part. Next year will see the start of a new fully structured African competition to qualify African representatives to the new global World 15s competition launched by World Rugby. Off the pitch, ZRU nicknamed the two 15’s sides as Copper Eagles (men) and Lady Eagles this year. The junior 15’s side were also nicknamed as Copper Eaglets.

The trio had no nicknames, unlike their counterparts who are renowned for their fancy tags.