Yamoto welcome Wanderers

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THIS is indeed a nationwide league – on Sunday, City of Lusaka were in Nchelenge to play Kashikishi Warriors and today they are back in Lusaka for a National Division One game against ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers.

This is not what Wanderers had envisaged after the consultative meeting between the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and clubs following the premature end to the Super Division season.

After a recommendation that there be no demotions from the Super Division except for promotions only, Wanderers expected to avoid potential trips to far-flung areas such as the one City visited on Sunday.

The location of some of the teams in the National Division One makes this league probably even more competitive than the Super Division – the terrain is unforgiving and the financial cost huge.

But that is where you have to navigate if you want a piece of the Super Division cake.

On the opening day, Kafue Celtic were the biggest winners following their 3–0 victory over Police College. Today, they face ambitious Kashikishi at the OYDC-Zambia.

While 1998 Super Division champions Nchanga Rangers will play promoted Trident and Kansanshi Dynamos will be chasing for