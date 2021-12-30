Yamba, Mwango poles apart at burial

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

Lusaka businessman Stephen Yamba, who committed suicide, and his wife Kangwa Mwango, whom he allegedly murdered, were put to rest yesterday without evident certainty of closure of their tragic end. While the Yambas called for unity between the families, at the burial at Memorial Park yesterday they were poles apart. The burials of Yamba and Mwango took place at the same time but at sites that are a long distance apart. The couple's families failed to agree to hold one funeral. Mwango was murdered allegedly by her husband, Stephen Yamba, who then committed suicide on Christmas Eve. During the burial, Mr Yamba's uncle called for unity between the two families. He implored the families to move on from the unfortunate incident that led to the death of their loved ones. "The way we have buried these two should be the same way we [should] bury the stories surrounding their deaths because none of us was there when it happened. "Social media has unfortunately contributed to spread falsehood, further dividing the two families," he said. He said death is death regardless of how someone died, hence people must stop pointing accusing fingers. "Let's leave everything in God's hands. We are grateful to our family and his friends who have come to show their last respects to our son, Stephen. "This is not the end of the road. He (Stephen) has left the children with us. We need to discuss the way forward for