Yamba, Malanji nabbed

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AS investigations into suspected wrongdoing continue following the change of government, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has been arrested alongside immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji. The duo allegedly influenced the transfer of over K154 million to the Zambian mission in Turkey last year. They were arrested yesterday by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission and charged with wilful failure to comply with the law on supplementary expenditure. Mr Yamba was in charge of the national Treasury for 10 years under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, while the Kwacha legislator has had his election nullified by the High Court for allegedly having a fake Grade 12 certificate. When contacted, Mr Yamba said: “I am at DEC right now, but I cannot give any comment.” While Mr Yamba has been released on police bond, Mr Malanji was by press time yesterday still in police custody as DEC awaited him to meet conditions for a bond. Mr Yamba, 62, has been charged with one count. Mr Malanji, 56, has been slapped with five counts, including those of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

"Mr Joseph Malanji, in his capacity as Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, jointly and whilst acting together with Mr Fredson Kango Yamba in his capacity as Secretary to the Treasury, and other persons unknown, between January 1, 2020 and August 30, 2021, directly or indirectly