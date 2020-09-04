YALI writes Chief Justice over privatisation

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has written to Chief Justice Irene Mambilima requesting her to constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatisation programme.

On Tuesday, YALI announced it would write to Justice Mambilima so that an inquiry into the disposal of national assets could be established.

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has accused United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema of having breached the law by allegedly not declaring interest when he was consultant during the privitisation of State assets.

In a letter dated September 3, 2020 and signed by YALI president Andrew Ntewewe, the organisation wants either a tribunal or a commission of inquiry to probe the privitisation process.

Mr Ntewewe said there is need to investigate public allegations that some consultants appointed to preside over negotiations in the sale of Mosi- Oa-Tunya Hotel and Rainbow Hotel in Livingstone acted as part bidders on behalf of an entity to whom the national assets were sold.