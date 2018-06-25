YALI calls for peaceful mayoral campaigns

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the July 26 mayoral, council chairperson and local government by-elections.

YALI president Andrew Ntewewe said in an interview that political parties, especially the United Party for National Development (UPND), should come out openly to condemn violence before campaigns start tomorrow.

“I pointed out the UPND because during the Chilanga parliamentary by-election campaigns, party vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba declared that it would be a ‘panga for panga’ (blood for blood) race and his party never reprimanded him,” he said.

Mr Ntewewe said UPND president Hakainde Hichilema also said at a press briefing that his cadres would defend