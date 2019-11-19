Yalelo injects in fish production

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

TO BOOST fish production and narrow the country’s deficit, Yalelo Limited is investing over US$5 million to help enhance operations in the wake of load-shedding.

From 2011, the company has invested over US$20 million and more than US$10 million in the fish production capacity through Yalelo’s subsidiary company, Aller Aqua Zambia.

Company chief executive officer Bryan McCoy said as a producer of fresh products, Yalelo has not been spared by load-shedding, hence the reason to pump in investments for power generation back-up next year CLICK TO READ MORE