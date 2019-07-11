Yakobo defies directive to stop preaching

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

RESTORATION Apostolic Pentecostal Church International has defied a Government directive to stop Prophet James Mwale, aka Yakobo Yakobo, from preaching until he is cleared of sexual allegations.

The Church’s national executive board representative Mwansa Kalenga said in a statement yesterday that the church will not accept any order stopping the prophet from carrying out his duties.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/