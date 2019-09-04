Xenophobia: SA’s ingratitude to Africa

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

SO, I arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on the midday flight and proceeded to the immigration counters where I presented my passport.

The female immigration officer asked me how long I was going to be in South Africa and I responded two months.

That was 2005, when I went to attend a course in environmental education – first month at Rhodes University and the other month at the Southern African Development Community Environmental Education Centre in Howick outside Durban.

I was shocked when the South African immigration officer told me that as a Zambian, I was entitled to an initial one month free stay and I needed a permit for the other month/s.

I disagreed with her and she took me to her superior's office for confirmation. While there, I gave them my piece of mind.