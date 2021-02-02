Wynter unmasks evil agenda

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) and some media institutions should put the interest of Zambians first by avoiding being used by foreign agents to incite citizens to rise against Government for the sole purpose of regime change, Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba alleged in an interview yesterday that some CSOs have agendas which are peddled 6by foreign interests by only focusing on governance issues.

“Some CSOs only talk about how corrupt government is but they will rarely talk about some mining companies not paying tax. That is the song they have been taught to sing by their sponsors,” he said.

The former minister of Justice and Patriotic Front secretary general alleged that some foreigners are interested in "regime change" in certain countries so that they can serve their interests by opening up avenues of