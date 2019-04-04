Wynter, Nawakwi rally support for Dialogue Bill

PRISCILLA MWILA and NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has rallied Zambians to support the National Dialogue Bill because it is legislation that will help develop Zambia.

And Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi said there are a lot of national issues which need to be addressed, hence the need for all stakeholders to work together by supporting the Bill.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/