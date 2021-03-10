Wynter lays into UPND Alliance

STEVEN MVULA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

POLITICAL alliances only work if their formation is based on serving Zambians better and not removing a particular party or individual from power, Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba said in an interview yesterday that it is not necessary to form an alliance if the agenda is merely to unseat a particular administration at the expense of serving people.

Last month, an opposition alliance which was formed four years ago changed its name to UPND Alliance and picked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as its presidential candidate in this year’s general elections.

“The UPND Alliance doesn’t make sense. It is like you are saying ‘I am Mr and Mrs Mvula’, in the meantime you are not married. How can that make sense? The name itself of the so-called alliance is a contradiction,” he said.

Mr Kabimba said ideally, the name of an alliance should reflect the composite nature like was the case in 2010 between PF and UPND, which was called PF-UPND Pact. The pact crumbled before elections