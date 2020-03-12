Wynter freezes Speaker impeachment talk

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE is no need to call for the impeachment of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, because he performs quasi-judicial functions, State counsel Wynter Kabimba has said.

Adding his voice on the matter where some political activists are calling for the resignation of Dr Matibini, Mr Kabimba said the Speaker performs many roles, otherwise there would be disorder in the House.