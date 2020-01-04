News

Wynter freezes early poll talk

January 4, 2020
1 Min Read
KABIMBA

PRISCILLA MWILA and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
CALLS for early general elections by the United Party for National Development (UPND) are not a solution to economic challenges facing the country, Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has said.
Mr Kabimba said Government needs to create an economic environment driven by Zambians so that citizens can contribute to the country’s development.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1