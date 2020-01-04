Wynter freezes early poll talk

PRISCILLA MWILA and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

CALLS for early general elections by the United Party for National Development (UPND) are not a solution to economic challenges facing the country, Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba said Government needs to create an economic environment driven by Zambians so that citizens can contribute to the country's development.