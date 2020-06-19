Wynter demands respect

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

NO ONE has been bought to support Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 and people opposing the document should respect those who are supporting it, Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has said.

Mr Kabimba says people opposing Bill 10 should not think that they are ‘angels’ simply because they hold different views from those supporting it.

He said the focus on Bill 10 discussions should be to question if it will provide a better Constitution than Constitution Amendment Bill number 2 of 2016.

Mr Kabimba was speaking yesterday when he featured on Hot FM radio’s Hot Seat programme.

"Those who say no [to Bill 10] feel that there is tension in the country. You just hold a different opinion from mine. If there is tension, then it is in your mind.