WWF gives K3.3 billion

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

CONSERVATION group World Wide Fund (WWF) Zambia has disbursed €180,000 (about K3.3 billion) to Kaleya smallholder farmers of Mazabuka to help them adapt to climate change. About 160 farmers are set to benefit from the funds. WWF disbursed the money through the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development to catalyse private sector-led Bankable Nature Solutions (BNS). BNS is aimed at creating financially viable projects which support the development of more resilient, sustainable landscapes and economies. WWF corporate engagement manager Fungai Musana said in an interview recently that the farmers are being supported to remain resilient. The farmers who supply sugarcane to Zambia Sugar Plc have not been spared from adverse effects of climate such as floods, droughts, change in rainfall patterns and extreme temperatures.

