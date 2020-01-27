WWF for prudent management of forest

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA could save forests and mitigate effects of climate change if tax incentives on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) are introduced to reduce dependence on charcoal in the country.

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia country director Nachilala Nkombo said energy policies should have tax incentives that discourage the cutting down of tress for charcoal production.

Ms Nkombo said recently that Zambia has potential to contribute towards mitigating climate change through prudent management of its forest