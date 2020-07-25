Writer Ngula goes for potential

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FROM stressing the need for people to be outstanding in his debut award winning book, Be Phenomenal, entrepreneurship expert Mashebe Ngula now wants his readers to explore their potential.

Ngula, a financial mentor, has written his second book titled Unbox Your Potential -Unwritten Rules to Think Without the Box.

The author says the book, where Daniel Kabani provides the foreword, is a must read piece aimed at unpacking people’s unrealised abilities.

“This is the rightful book that will help you discover and unbox your true potential hidden within you and attain greatness,” Ngula announced on his Facebook page last week.

The author, who identifies himself as a natural critical thinker, says his new book seeks to solve practical and real life problems while reproving procrastination.