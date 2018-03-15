‘Wounded’ Zanaco aim at Swallows

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COACH Mumamba Numba says Zanaco are wounded ahead of Saturday’s must-win CAF Champions League first round return leg against Mbabane Swallows.

And Swallows coach Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati has declared war against Zanaco.

Numba said in an interview yesterday at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before departure for Swaziland that his team is wounded after the 2-1 defeat last Wednesday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/