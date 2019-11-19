Wounded Chipolopolo seek atonement

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MEETINGS between Zambia and Zimbabwe have tended to serve up the intense rivalry that exists between two countries which were once part of a federation.

But of all the 50 meetings between the two sides, none perhaps beats in memory the 1993 match in which Kalusha Bwalya headed past Zimbabwe goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar at Rufaro Stadium in Harare to clinch a berth at the Tunisia ‘94 Africa Cup of Nations.

Although it was a draw, it was, and continues to be, celebrated as if Zambia had won a trophy. Yet it was just qualification to the tournament.