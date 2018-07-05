Worst World Cup for Africa

Dear editor,

THE booting out of all African envoys at the 2018 Russia World Cup in the first round is very sad.What really went wrong at the World Cup? Was Africa not ready for the 2018 outing? Football is not about exciting the fans with neat passes but to score goals and win.

The African teams lacked that instinct and desire to score and defend goals.

As usual our teams are now back to the same ‘drawing board’.

To some of us, the World Cup will not be as interesting to watch in the coming matches as they will be without African teams.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA

Luanshya