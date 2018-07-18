Football

Worries for flat Zesco

July 18, 2018
1 Min Read
ZESCO United striker Lazarus Kambole (right) duels with Primeiro de Agosto captain Masunguna Afonso during their CAF Champions League Group D match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
ZESCO 0 AGOSTO 0
WITH the way the league campaign on the continent is going, Zesco should be worried. If anything, it is time to take out the calculator.As things stand now, Zesco’s passage to the next round is not entirely in their hands.
Although they seem to be running away with the domestic league title, they continue to struggle in the continental campaign including at home where they have only picked two out of a maximum of six points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

