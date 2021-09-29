World Vision aids small farmers

LUCY LUMBE, Luwingu

AS THE scorching midday sun burns over Fikonkonta village in Luwingu district, 45-year-old Josephine Ngosa seeks refuge under a tree.

Josephine is not the only one who cannot bear the punishing sun, she is in the company of two of her friends, Hellen and Martha, who have joined her as she shells groundnuts.

For over a week, she has been shelling groundnuts, which she plans to sell to earn income to support her family, including sponsoring her three children to school.

However, one big problem the small-scale farmer has had to deal with is exploitation by small-time buyers, usually individuals who camp in a village to buy the crops.

“As farmers here in Fikonkonta, we have not been able to earn enough income from the sale of our produce because we have people who come to buy our produce at low prices,” says Josephine.

She adds that the small-time buyers also use their own scales, which cannot be trusted.

Another farmer, Mercy Ngosa, shares the same predicament, adding that farmers like her also have to spend money to transport their produce to the buyers who are usually stationed at specific strategic points.

“The buyers do not follow us, the onus is on us to transport our groundnuts or beans to a location where the buyers are stationed,” complains the 36-year-old. “For the transportation cost, we are charged per bag so that means if a farmer has 50 bags they pay more and CLICK TO READ MORE