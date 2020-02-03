World Bank tips Zambia, Africa

Business

February 3, 2020
MAJORITY of Zambian farmers, particularly small-scale farmers, have very low levels of mechanisation and usually depend on hand tools and rudimentary implements for cultivation

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
THE World Bank has called on Zambia and African countries to prioritise addressing the deteriorating food security situation by leveraging science and digital technology to adapt agriculture to climate change.
The food security situation is being compounded by the effects of climate change, declining agricultural productivity and rapid population as well as urbanisation growth.
According to a report dubbed ‘Policy priorities for achieving food and nutrition security in Africa by 2030’, the World Bank said Africa Union member states are already committed to ending hunger by 2025 under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) but CLICK TO READ MORE

