World Bank tips Zambia, Africa

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE World Bank has called on Zambia and African countries to prioritise addressing the deteriorating food security situation by leveraging science and digital technology to adapt agriculture to climate change.

The food security situation is being compounded by the effects of climate change, declining agricultural productivity and rapid population as well as urbanisation growth.

According to a report dubbed 'Policy priorities for achieving food and nutrition security in Africa by 2030', the World Bank said Africa Union member states are already committed to ending hunger by 2025 under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) but