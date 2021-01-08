World Bank talks COVID-19 economic recovery

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE World Bank has urged policymakers to escalate efforts of sustainable economic recovery by gradually shifting from income support to growth-enhancing policies in the wake of coronavirus.

The World Bank said while the global economy is expected to expand by four percent this year due to vaccine deployment, risks remain high hence the need for developing countries to accelerate policies around health and education services, digital infrastructure, climate resilience, business and governance practices.

This will help mitigate the economic damage caused by COVID-19 reduce poverty and advance shared prosperity.

The World Bank said to support economic recovery, authorities need to facilitate a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth that is less dependent on government debt.

"A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policy makers move decisively to tame the pandemic and