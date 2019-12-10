World Bank, State for chilli fences

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE World Bank has partnered with Government to train about 2,000 farmers in innovative farming skills critical in the management of human-wildlife conflicts in Eastern Province.

With finance from its BioCarbon Fund initiative for sustainable forest landscapes, the World Bank has teamed up with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), under the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP), to educate farmers on the importance of using natural deterrents such as fences made of chilli peppers to ward off elephants