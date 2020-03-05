World Bank stakes $12 billion for virus

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

AS THE coronavirus spreads globally, the World Bank Group has unleashed US$12 billion in immediate support to assist member countries take effective response.

The financing is designed to help member countries cope with the health and economic impacts by responding to and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the virus.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the World Bank Group will help developing countries strengthen health systems, including better access to health services to safeguard people from the epidemic