World Bank programme aids 1 million Zambians

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

OVER 1.3 million farmers in Zambia have benefited from the World Bank’s US$30 million Agricultural Productivity Programme for Southern Africa (APPSA) project through increased crop production and income generation.

The six-year project, which ran from 2013-2019, enabled Zambia to establish a centre of leadership for food legumes such as soya beans, beans, cowpeas, groundnuts and pigeon peas.

The project, which was also implemented in Malawi and Mozambique with the aim of increasing the availability of improved agricultural technologies, supported the establishment of Regional Centres of Leadership (RCoLs) on