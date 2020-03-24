World Bank, IFC approve $14bn to halt COVID-19

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE World Bank (WB) and International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) have approved a US$14 billion package of fast-track financing to assist countries prevent, detect and respond to coronavirus.

The package will go towards strengthening public health systems and help companies affected by the pandemic.

IFC, a member of the WB, will increase its coronavirus-related financing availability to US$8 billion as part of the US$14 billion package, up from CLICK TO READ MORE