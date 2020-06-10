World Bank hires USA firm for Zambia study

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE World Bank, through International Finance Corporation (IFC), has engaged a United States of America firm, A2F Consulting, to conduct a study on enhancing the growth of the movable collateral-based lending industry in Zambia, the Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has said.

BAZ chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza said in an interview yesterday that the research is aimed at finding means through which women’s access to financial services and capacity building can be enhanced.

The Women Entrepreneur Finance Initiative (WEFI) research on movable asset financing will go a long way in supporting women entrepreneurs.

In 2016, Government enacted the Movable Property Security Interest Act (MPSI) to make the business environment attractive for lenders to accept movable property as collateral.

The programme being done through the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), in collaboration with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) with support from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Rural Financial Expansion Programme (RuFEP), is aimed at increasing financial inclusion and CLICK TO READ MORE