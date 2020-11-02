World Bank dams project to resume

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE World Bank will resume works on 11 dams it started building under the Irrigation Development Support Programme (IDSP).

And Government will install 30 boreholes in Lufwanyama at a cost of K3.2 million to improve supply of clean water.

In 2018, the World Bank suspended the programme where dams were being put up for irrigation purposes.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda said he had a conversation with the World Bank and they have indicated that they will finish the projects.

Dr Chanda was speaking in Lufwanyama yesterday when he visited Chieftainess Shimukunami to discuss Government’s programmes to improve water supply and sanitation in the area.

The minister said the dams which are being constructed are multi-purpose as they can be used for irrigation and