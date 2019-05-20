World Bank approves natural resource management fund

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE World Bank has approved US$100 million to improve natural resource management in communities.

The Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD) project is aimed at supporting sustainable use of natural resources for livelihoods and helping Government in responding adequately and timely to emergencies.

According to a statement issued by the World Bank Zambia country office communications team, the project will target 16 districts, including Chifunabuli, Kawambwa, Lunga, Nchelenge and Samfya.