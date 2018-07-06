World Bank approves $14.6 million climate fund

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE World Bank has approved financing of US$14.6 million under the Climate Investment Funds to enable Zambia to link smallholder farmers affected by climate change to markets.The Zambia Strengthening Climate Resilience (PPCR Phase II) project will help integrate financial and technical services such as savings, micro-credit and index insurance into the existing approaches on climate resilience, conservation agriculture, and renewable natural resource management.

According to a statement posted on the World Bank website recently, the financing to the PPCR phase II aims at complementing existing project funding to allow for an extension of the programmatic approach of the Strategic Programme for Climate Resilience (SPCR).