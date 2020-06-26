World Bank approves $120m for schools

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

THE World Bank has approved US$120 million for teachers’ capacity building and improving selected school infrastructure.

Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP) assistant project coordinator Joe Kanyika said the US$120 million is additional funding to the US$6 million earlier allocated to the project.

The money is expected to be disbursed next year.

Speaking when Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba paid a courtesy call on Livingstone Acting District Commissioner Harriet Kawina yesterday, Mr Kanyika said US$57 million has been allocated to improving infrastructure at some schools across the country.