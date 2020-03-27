Workplaces in semi-lockdown

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Simon Miti has directed supervisors in the civil service and parastatals to reduce crowding at places of work as a measure to mitigate the risk of coronavirus.

This is according to a circular issued on Wednesday.

Supervisors have been asked to submit schedules showing the essential workers in various institutions who should be considered to remain on duty while others work from home during the period of CLICK TO READ MORE