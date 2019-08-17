Working for KK

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHILE on his tour of duty as Northern Province Permanent Secretary in 1982, Sianga Shimabale received a message that he was urgently wanted in Lusaka by the President.

The reasons were not given.

“The following morning, I headed to Lusaka and upon arrival at State House, I was met by former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who explained to me that the reason I was urgently wanted was because he had appointed me as his Principal Private Secretary,” Mr Shimabale, 87, recalls.

“That was one area that never crossed my mind and I never thought about it, I cannot blow my own trumpet as to why I was appointed but one thing is for sure and the bottom line is that I was ready to take up any challenge of appointment that came my way and I remained focussed.”

The new appointment meant new challenges, new work schedule and possible prolonged hours at the service of the President.