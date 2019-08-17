Features

Working for KK

August 17, 2019
1 Min Read
SHIMABALE (second left standing), with other former State House workers when they visited First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda at his Kabulonga office.

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka
WHILE on his tour of duty as Northern Province Permanent Secretary in 1982, Sianga Shimabale received a message that he was urgently wanted in Lusaka by the President.
The reasons were not given.
“The following morning, I headed to Lusaka and upon arrival at State House, I was met by former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who explained to me that the reason I was urgently wanted was because he had appointed me as his Principal Private Secretary,” Mr Shimabale, 87, recalls.
“That was one area that never crossed my mind and I never thought about it, I cannot blow my own trumpet as to why I was appointed but one thing is for sure and the bottom line is that I was ready to take up any challenge of appointment that came my way and I remained focussed.”
The new appointment meant new challenges, new work schedule and possible prolonged hours at the service of the President.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1