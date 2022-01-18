‘Workers with spouses in private sector also entitled to reunion’

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

CIVIL servants whose spouses are employed in the private sector are also entitled to apply for transfers to reunite with them, Vice-President WK Mutale Nalumango has said.

Mrs Nalumango says Government will help facilitate for transfers of married people in the public sector wishing to be with their families as it does not have direct control over the private sector.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mrs Nalumango said the decision has been made following various queries by affected civil servants whose partners work in the private sector.

“By now, most Zambians know that for a long time, the country has talked unity without walking it. The most desired One Zambia One Nation motto remains a mere song of the national anthem if matters dividing families and tribes are not addressed.

"It is common knowledge that Government has only a direct control on the civil servants and