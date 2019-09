NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

IN A twist of fate, Chishimba Kambwili, who says he champions the plight of workers, yesterday found himself at the receiving end of industrial rage as his own employees angrily demanded delayed salaries.

Mr Kambwili’s workers at his company, Mwamona Engineering Technical Services, dragged him to the Labour Office in Kitwe demanding payment of the money he owes them.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/