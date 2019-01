KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE immediate future status of miners’ jobs is secured at First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) with an announcement that the company will not lay off workers as earlier announced.

There is apprehension over the status of miners as the mines say they would be compelled to lay off 21,000 workers over a three-year period in the wake of Government's revised tax system.