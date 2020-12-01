Workers in salary hike

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ALL civil servants have been awarded an eight percent salary increment effective January 1, 2021.

Further, in recognition of the role played by health workers in fighting COVID-19, Government has awarded them [health workers] an additional two percent as an infectious risk allowance.

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali says such an overall increment for public workers last happened in 2013.

Mr Chimbwali said Government has also removed tax of civil servants with a salary below K4,000 and has upped the salary of those who were earning K3,300 by K700 in line with the improved tax exempt threshold.

“The impact of this move will be huge. Only under this Government has such a thing happened to motivate our workers. Between 2012 and 2020, salaries for the CLICK TO READ MORE