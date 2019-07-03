Workers’ deductions top K100 million

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH the National Health Insurance Scheme deductions starting this month-end, Government projects to collect K100 million per month from about 700,000 civil servants and private sector formal workers.

National Health Insurance Management Authority director general James Kapesa said in an interview yesterday that one percent of a worker's gross salary will be deducted while the other one percent will be remitted to the Fund by the employer.