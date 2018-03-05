Work hard, Ministry of Finance workers told

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has directed staff at the ministry to work hard to help the country achieve and sustain high performance levels in economic governance.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said this is critical to transforming Zambia into a middle-income country by 2030.

She urged them to work closely with all stakeholders in the public and private sectors including the international community to create more wealth, jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Mrs Mwanakatwe was speaking during her ongoing departmental orientation programme in the Ministry of Finance.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Finance head of media and