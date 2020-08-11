Work from home, directs Lungu

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

TO CURB the further spread of coronavirus, non-essential workers have been directed to work from home as Zambia recorded 125 new cases, six deaths and 104 recoveries in the 24 hours preceding yesterday.

President Edgar Lungu wants the non-essential staff to work remotely using various technological platforms to minimise direct interactions at work places.

The head of State’s decision follows the continued surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti will issue guidelines on the work schedule.