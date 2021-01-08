Work from home, directs Cabinet

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

DUE to a surge in coronavirus cases recorded in the country recently, Government has yet again directed that work places be decongested by having some staff work from respective homes.

The directive, contained in a circular issued yesterday by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti, is effective January 11, 2021.

Dr Miti said the circular will be in effect for one month subject to review as the pandemic evolves.

“Following the surge in positive cases recorded, it has become necessary to take a precautionary approach to contain further spread of the COVID-19.

“This will entail decongestion of work stations through implementation of appropriate work rotation systems effective CLICK TO READ MORE