Word from Mampi

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

NOT sure where this is coming from, but in this highly charged atmosphere, anything is possible. Whatever the case, Queen Diva Mampi has thought of driving home some truths. While Mampi’s story is well-known, her latest message seems to send a message across that she will brook no nonsense from anyone. “You see, to me this old age is a blessing,” she wrote yesterday on her Facebook page. “I pray that you will be as fit as this grandma when you are my age. It might be an insult you use to throw at me as [a] way of relieving yourselves from life’s challenging situations. But, I thank God the Lord for the gift of life. “I lost my mum to cancer, a sister hit by a car and died on the spot, she died young, way younger. I would have loved to see her live as long as I have lived. I would have loved for people to call her old at my age. Lost another sister after a short illness, my father and young brother were brutally murdered (2003). “Two years ago, a nephew that was named after my father and young brother Francis Mukape Salifyanji, a 13-year-old boy who was as good as my son, collapsed and died, experiences that traumatise me to this day. “Surely you think being alive, unmarried and old is something that would cripple me? No, ask about me. “Try those tricks on your CLICK TO READ MORE