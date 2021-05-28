Woodlands Fitness Club donates to needy

ROBINSON KUNDA,Lusaka

MEMBERS of Woodlands Fitness Club put aside sport to celebrate Africa Freedom Day with the underprivileged at the Home of Happiness for Children with Disabilities in Lusaka. The club members donated assorted items ranging from foodstuffs to clothes. Woodlands Fitness Club chairman Richard Katongo urged the kids to take interest in different types of sport for them to stay active. Katongo said sport brings people together and also helps them to maintain healthy bodies. Katongo said it was gratifying to celebrate African Freedom Day with the children at the orphanage.

"As members of the Woodlands Fitness Club, which is under Lusaka Fitness Squad, we sat down and decided to come up with a place where we [could] spend the Africa Freedom Day and we thought of coming to Home of Happiness for Children with Disabilities and we are very happy to be here," he said. Katongo said spending time