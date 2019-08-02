Wonder green fuel from Zambia

HANNAH SILIYA, Lusaka

AFTER three years of research and one year of production, lecturer and electrical engineer Sam Sichilalu and environmentalist Sydney Sichilima have founded a small enterprise known as Sich Enviro – Energy Engineering Solution, responsible for the invention of a one of a kind cheap fuel.

Through the alternative green fuel, produced from scrap tyres and waste plastics at Lusaka’s Chunga dumpsite, Dr Sichilalu claims to have found the solution to knocking engines, long fuel station jams and escalating fuel costs.

The oil, known as poly fuel, has pulled the eyes and pockets of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the Zambian Ministry of Education, rocketing its way to the 93rd Agricultural and Commercial Show.

“As a renewable energy expert at the University of Zambia (UNZA), I started off in electrical engineering but my passion for renewable energy pushed me to many diverse expertise such as solar, wind, bio fuel, and hydro-power optimisation,” says Dr Sichilalu, inventor of poly fuel.

“Thanks to my engineering background, I teach power systems, construction, waste to energy practices and basically anything you would need to know about engineering, to other people.”http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/